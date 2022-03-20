iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

TLH stock opened at $136.26 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $134.20 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.89.

