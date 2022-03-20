iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 469.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 86,553 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,781,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,370,000 after purchasing an additional 711,013 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,519,000 after purchasing an additional 398,727 shares in the last quarter.

FXI stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $48.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

