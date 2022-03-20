iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.85% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMTB. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMTB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,367. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

