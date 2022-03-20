iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Concord Wealth Partners’ 2nd Largest Position

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,465 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.17% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $40,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 138,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after buying an additional 1,907,287 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 71,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.49 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $46.95 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14.

