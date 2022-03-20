iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,056,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,401. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14.

