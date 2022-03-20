iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after buying an additional 1,907,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after buying an additional 886,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,147,000 after buying an additional 652,535 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $46.95 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

