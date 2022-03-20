iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,755 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,756,866 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

