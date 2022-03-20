iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 681.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,462 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.77. The company had a trading volume of 353,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,148. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $87.54 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average is $107.79.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.