iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $108.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,864,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,489. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average is $113.09.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

