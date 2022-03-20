iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72,879 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,864,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,489. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.09.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

