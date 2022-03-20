iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,513 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 5.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,587,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.10. 7,864,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,257,489. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.09.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.