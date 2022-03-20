iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,815 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after buying an additional 1,337,520 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,497,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,068,000 after buying an additional 138,985 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $108.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,864,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,489. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.09.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

