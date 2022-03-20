iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up about 2.0% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,767,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,967,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,225,000 after purchasing an additional 706,850 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $7,260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 92.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 194,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.