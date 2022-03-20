iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Acquired by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,006,000 after acquiring an additional 43,637 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 87,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 92,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.12. 75,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.69. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.