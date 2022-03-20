iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 106.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.1% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after acquiring an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,842,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,626,000 after buying an additional 649,943 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,459,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,775,000 after buying an additional 587,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,435,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,008,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.58. 2,584,243 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.51. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

