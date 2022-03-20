iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Increased by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 12.1% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $32,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.00. 1,410,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,483. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.58. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

