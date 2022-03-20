iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Purchased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 118.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 202,485 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EAGG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 119,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,976. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.39.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.