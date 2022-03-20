iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) is Concord Wealth Partners’ 4th Largest Position

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,121 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises 5.0% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $20,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after buying an additional 119,004 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.67.

