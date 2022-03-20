iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is New Potomac Partners LLC’s Largest Position

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 6.1% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.