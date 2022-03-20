iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Position Lessened by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,396 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.93. 3,076,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,123,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.64. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $107.46.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

