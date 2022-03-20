iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

