iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Raised by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 19,525 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $97.24. 814,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

