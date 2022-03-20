iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.36. 74,915,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,084,472. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

