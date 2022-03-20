iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) is Affinia Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Affinia Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises about 0.7% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 72,887 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSA opened at $96.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $84.66 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.