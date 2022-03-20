iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Lowered by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after acquiring an additional 334,719 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,809,000 after acquiring an additional 293,379 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 578,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,365,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,134,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,342. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.42. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $118.60 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

