iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,002. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.53. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $234.70 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

