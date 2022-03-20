iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,106 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $207.27. 32,871,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,782,314. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.83 and a 200 day moving average of $216.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.