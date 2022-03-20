iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Peavine Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Peavine Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,749,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,053 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 58.3% of Peavine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Peavine Capital LLC owned approximately 2.26% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $303,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,639,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,331. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.23 and a 1-year high of $110.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.40.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

