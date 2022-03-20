iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,404,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382,344 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Silver Trust worth $53,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

