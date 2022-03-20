iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $447.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

