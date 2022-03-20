iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $447.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

