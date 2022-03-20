iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $154.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.20. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $137.17 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.