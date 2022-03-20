iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after acquiring an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,855,000 after buying an additional 146,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after buying an additional 744,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.60. 4,802,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,915. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.08. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

