iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 657.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 58,592 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 97,719 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.55. The stock had a trading volume of 750,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,743. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52.

