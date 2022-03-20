iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,010 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,189 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,829 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,140 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,087 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 974,201 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.52. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

