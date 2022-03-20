iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.9% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,190.4% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452,000 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,699,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,463,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,673 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,479 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,653,000 after purchasing an additional 793,342 shares during the period.

GOVT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. 4,253,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22.

