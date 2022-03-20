iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,233 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 293,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 221,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,653,000 after buying an additional 793,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,298,000 after buying an additional 393,975 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GOVT opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.