iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,759,000. 55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1,590.4% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 271,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,467,000 after purchasing an additional 255,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,752,000 after purchasing an additional 234,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after purchasing an additional 219,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 3,631.9% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 194,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 189,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,043. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.82. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.