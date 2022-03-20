iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOSGet Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. iTeos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $5.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

ITOS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $126,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $20,275,835.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 844,025 shares of company stock valued at $31,615,655. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,444,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,595,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,613,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Shares of ITOS traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,376. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

