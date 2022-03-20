ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 141.60 ($1.84).

ITV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut ITV to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.73) to GBX 215 ($2.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.21) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ITV to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 100 ($1.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get ITV alerts:

In related news, insider Mary Harris bought 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £3,342.21 ($4,346.18). Also, insider Anna Manz purchased 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £9,903.06 ($12,877.84). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 175,296 shares of company stock valued at $14,979,837.

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 83.82 ($1.09) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.99. ITV has a one year low of GBX 69.28 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.