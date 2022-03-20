Ixcoin Price Reaches $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (IXC)

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Ixcoin has traded up 27.9% against the dollar. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ixcoin has a total market capitalization of $137,338.29 and approximately $37.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,250,192 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

