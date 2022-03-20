Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Janux Therapeutics stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. 532,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,126. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $37.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 6,602.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

