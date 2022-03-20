Jigstack (STAK) Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last Week

Jigstack (STAK) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Jigstack has a market cap of $6.28 million and $26,833.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jigstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Jigstack has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NIX (NIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Jigstack Coin Profile

Jigstack (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,763,939 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Jigstack

