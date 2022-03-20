JOE (JOE) Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week

JOE (JOE) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, JOE has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. JOE has a market cap of $180.75 million and $10.20 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002384 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00044976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.14 or 0.06883521 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,090.99 or 0.99906971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00040740 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 184,370,248 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

