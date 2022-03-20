Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,984,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,851 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Johnson & Johnson worth $511,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,324,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,263. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.65 and its 200 day moving average is $166.20.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.