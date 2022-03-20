Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 4.5% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after buying an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after purchasing an additional 273,957 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $174.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $459.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.26.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

