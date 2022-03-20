Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Sabal Trust CO’s 7th Largest Position

Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.7% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $42,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.84. 13,324,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040,263. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.20.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

