Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after acquiring an additional 217,128 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $174.84. 13,324,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,040,263. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.26.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.