Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,984,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,851 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Johnson & Johnson worth $511,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 55,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 250,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 162,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,718,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $174.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,324,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.65 and a 200 day moving average of $166.20. The stock has a market cap of $459.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

