Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,555.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on JMPLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

